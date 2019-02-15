"It was time to let someone else take a shot" - Ben Affleck reveals why he’s stepping down as Batman

It’s time to say goodbye to Batfleck. Rumours have swirled for a while about the latest actor to play the Caped Crusader hanging up his cowl for good and, wouldn’t you just know it, Ben Affleck has confirmed his departure during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel. Even more interestingly, though, he’s given us a peek behind the curtain as to why he chose to quit playing Batman.

While speaking to Kimmel, the topic of saying bye-bye to Bats inevitably reared its ugly head (not as ugly as the George Clooney mask with the massive Bat-Ears, but I digress). Affleck said he was done with the role, choosing an opportune moment to maybe air some of his frustrations with the process.

“I tried to direct [a Batman standalone movie],” Affleck says,. “Worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version—that couldn’t crack it. So, I thought it was time to let someone else to take a shot at it.”

Ever the gentleman, Affleck was more than level-headed with his reasons for stepping back. There was no anger, only acceptance – and it all seems to stem from roadblocks put up by trying to direct the Batman standalone movie, a project that would later morph into The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves.

So, what next for Batman? The actor hints that “They’ve got some really good people,” lined up for the next movie, and The Batman has also been given a 2021 release date. Affleck might not be along for the ride – and his tenure was brief – but he clearly tried to do all he could to make things work. Instead, it turns out the best move was to clear the way for next person that can say, “I am Batman.”

