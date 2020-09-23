iPhone SE deals have never been so cheap with these fantastic EE offers

Apple released the iPhone SE earlier this year and filled a gap in the market for a high-end iPhone but with a home button, smaller screen, and, most importantly, low price. Making things even better, EE is currently running a duo of deals that offer decent data for a really low monthly price.

Get iPhone SE (128GB) with 5GB data on EE for £23/month on AffordableMobiles.co.uk - use voucher TR55 to save £55

As we just said, the concept behind the iPhone SE is simple: 4.7-inch display with an iPhone 8-like design (home button and so on) but the internals from an iPhone 11, including Apple's A13 chip and other speed-enhancing tweaks. You no longer have to pick between having a great iPhone and a cheap iPhone, basically.

While some might miss FaceID and the other gadgets and gizmos that come with the all-screen iPhones, if you have smaller hands (and pockets!) then the costs can outweigh the benefits pretty quickly. The SE is as fast as the latest-gen iPhones and also has a good camera to boot, although you might miss some of the XR and 11 features.

On the contract side, we've struck a deal with AffordableMobiles.co.uk to get you an even better upfront price if you use our codes (detailed below). You get either 4GB or 5GB of data, plus all the usual perks that EE provides, like exceptional coverage across the UK. Use the voucher codes mentioned below to save money off the upfront cost of the phone too. both of these iPhone SE deals are available in black, red or white.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) | EE | 24 months | 4GB data | Unlimited texts & calls | £125 £75 upfront (usually £125) | £21 a month from AffordableMobiles.co.uk

This is the real deal: 4GB of data, which might not seem like much but will likely be enough for most people, especially as we're at home so much this year, and all the perks that come with EE. If you use our code TR50 you get money off, too.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) | EE | 24 month | 5GB data | Unlimited texts & calls | £100 £44.99 upfront | £23/month from AffordableMobiles.co.uk

This is a similar deal but for people who want the extra data and don't mind paying £2 more per month. Same process with the code, too, to slash £55 off the upfront cost by using TR55 at checkout.

So, if you've been on the fence about getting a new iPhone or switching from Android, the iPhone SE is the perfect way to do it: smaller, faster, ultra-reliable, with cheap plans available from EE right now. Want to check out some other offers, head on over to our iPhone SE prices guide.