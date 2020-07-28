IO Interactive opens up about PS5, Hitman 3, and more in this month's Official PlayStation Magazine

Hitman 3 makes the cover of Official PlayStation Magazine, on sale now, as IO Interactive opens up about its next-gen stealth game, the future of Agent 47, and the power of PS5.

Powered by the studio's Glacier engine, creative director Mattias Engström says: "Hitman 3 is going to mark yet another big leap forward for our technology, driven and inspired by the capabilities of the PS5.”

This issue you can read the exclusive interview with Engström and see the latest screens from this PS5 launch window game, including a deep dive into the Dubai mission (and yes, confirms Engström, you can push a target off the tower).

Official PlayStation Magazine issue 178 is out now, here are some other highlights…

Horizon Forbidden West

Discover the five reasons why PS5-exclusive Horizon Forbidden West will impress, including details on the game's new region, it's creatures, enemies, and how we'll be exploring this time around. Aloy is back, and Official PlayStation Magazine issue 178 has the lowdown on her epic return.

Cyberpunk 2077

Exploring the neon streets and bars of Night City, Official PlayStation Magazine issue 178 goes hands-on with Cyberpunk 2077, one of the years biggest games. Discover how every choice you make affects the outcome of missions, and how this game walks the fine line between deep RPG and explosive FPS.

Marvel's Avengers

There's still a lot to know about Marvel's Avengers, the Destiny-like take on the legendary superhero team being created by Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics. In Official PlayStation Magazine issue 178 you can discover how the multiplayer works, as the team explore War Rooms. This issue discover how multiplayer and single-player missions weave together, and how this affects how your version of the heroes' develop.

Star Wars Squadrons

Quietly launching from an asteroid belt onto PS4 this winter, Star Wars Squadrons from EA Motive could be one of 2020's sleeper hits. While all eyes are on PS5, this space-bound shooter will be one of the year's best PS4 releases. In Official PlayStation Magazine issue 178 find out how it plays, and why this is the flight-sim shooter to love.

PS5 list: Every confirmed game

PS5 is mere months away, and this issue's devoted list to every confirmed game heading to Sony's next-gen console is your one-stop wish-list. Inside Official PlayStation Magazine issue 178 you can discover every PS5 game, plus discover honest opinion as the team debate possible pricing of the console and its games.

