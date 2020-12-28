Investors take legal action over Cyberpunk 2077's alleged "false and/or misleading statements"

Last week, we reported that CD Projekt investors unhappy at the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 were contemplating legal action against the company and now, it seems a law firm in New York has gone ahead and filed a class-action lawsuit.

At the time of our reporting last week, two prospective legal challenges came to light, one from Warsaw, Poland, and one from New York. Now, according to our pals at PC Gamer , a separate NY firm called Rosen Law has filed for damages on behalf of CD Projekt investors who purchased shares between January 16 and December 17, 2020.

"According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times," the filing states.

"When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages."

As yet there's no certainty that the case will proceed, and right now it's only been filed in US courts.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice" shortly after release, offering refunds to players who request them. The news came via the official PlayStation website, which was offering refunds to anyone that bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store and wanted their money back. Microsoft subsequently added a warning to its Xbox storefront , too.

As we summarised at the time , this all comes after Cyberpunk 2077's fairly disastrous launch on both PS4 and Xbox One. After reassuring players that the game ran " surprisingly well " on last-gen platforms, CD Projekt Red leadership apologized for the bug-riddled launch of the game on both platforms, after players encountered numerous bugs, glitches, and visual downgrades. CD Projekt Red leadership said the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen platforms was " irrelevant " compared to the hit their reputation has taken over the launch.