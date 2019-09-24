How to watch the Inside Xbox stream today, featuring a look at The Outer Worlds and Project xCloud

Today is a pretty big one in the world of gaming. With Sony's State of Play stream and Inside Xbox happening just a few hours apart, we certainly have a lot to get excited about. Whether Sony's event will be a tough act to follow remains to be seen, but Xbox is also set to make a show of it with an hour-long episode jammed full of games and news. The event will showcase a whole host of different upcoming titles, including a look at Obsidian's sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds , and Night School's visit to hell in Afterparty .

If you're wondering if there will be any whiff of news relating to Microsoft's next-gen console Xbox Project Scarlett, it's best to temper your expectations. Hardware-wise, the event looks set to feature Xbox's upcoming hybrid cloud-powered game streaming service Project xCloud, alongside some new titles coming to the Xbox library. Still, with lots of interesting games on the horizon, it's definitely worth the watch. And you never you know with these things, with the promise of "more" to be shown, a surprise or two could be in store for us.

Below, you'll find all of the information you need to know about how, when, where, and why you should watch the Inside Xbox stream today, including start times and what games will be included.

When can I watch Inside Xbox?

Inside Xbox will start today September 24, at 3pm PT/ 6pm ET/ 11pm BST. The event is returning for an hour-long episode, so you can expect it to end around 4pm PT/ 7pm ET/ 12am BST.

How can I watch Inside Xbox?

There are several places to watch the inside Xbox today including Microsoft's streaming platform Mixer , as well as all of the usual platforms including Xbox's Twitch and YouTube channels. You'll also be able to catch the event on Xbox's Facebook and Twitter pages that will be live-streaming the event. All you really need is a decent internet connection and any device that can stream, and you'll be all set to tune into all that Xbox goodness.

What will be shown during the Inside Xbox event?

Xbox are packing a lot into its hour-long event, so there will plenty to soak up during the showcase. Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle revealed in a post on Xbox's official website that you'll be getting the latest news about Xbox's game streaming service Project xCloud that was last shown during E3 2019.

Outside of a look at this new hybrid cloud gaming service, it will also feature an exclusive interview with Jon Bernthal about all things Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and more information about how to get your hands on tickets for Xbox's X019 event in London on November 14. The post also shared the news that you'll be "learning everything you need to know" about Grapeshot Games' pirate MMO Atlas which is officially coming to Xbox.

You'll also be getting a look at Obsidian's sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, as well as other games including DayZ, Hitman 2, Afterparty, Code Vein, Felix the Reaper, Children of Morta and the next set of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. The post also promises more will also be shown, but we don't yet know what this be. We'll have to tune in to find out.