Inside Total Film: Hear the latest film news, previews and reviews from the smarter movie magazine

Every fortnight, the team behind the UK's smartest movie magazine will be taking to the digital airwaves to discuss the latest film news and releases, ranging from the week's biggest blockbusters to the hidden art-house gems that every film buff should be seeking out. Hosted by editor-in-chief Jane Crowther, the Inside Total Film podcast also sees the editorial team – consisting of some of the country's most knowledgeable cinephiles – lifting the lid on what goes into putting together Total Film, whether that's speaking to Hollywood A-listers or being squeezed into a tiny screening room to watch a super-secret new project.

In recent episodes of Inside Total Film, we've spoken to Joker director Todd Phillips about his successful - and controversial - anti-hero smash hit, had an exclusive sit down with Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) about her recent film The Aeronauts, and waxed lyrical about Rian Johnson's Knives Out before everyone else told you it was their secret best film of 2019.



As we enter 2020, we'll be on-hand to bring you all the inside gossip from the year's biggest festivals and awards show - from the Cannes Film Festival to the Oscars - and the latest on all the big Disney and MCU blockbusters, plus lesser-known gems and indies you might otherwise have missed.

