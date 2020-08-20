In November Thor "journeys into the mystery" of Dr. Don Blake

Donny Cates and Nic Klein's current Thor series will be delving into one of the greatest modern mysteries of Marvel Comics: where has Doctor Donald Blake been the past few years?
When the mighty Thor made his Marvel Comics debut in August 1962's Journey Into Mystery #83, he was not just banished to Earth by his father Odin; he was trapped away from Asgard – until the mortal scientist Dr. Donald Blake found his mystic Uru hammer Mjolnir (disguised as a walking stick) and traded places with Thor, allowing the God of Thunder to roam free and save the world.
Now, the mystery of Donald Blake – how did he find Mjolnir, where did he go when Thor appeared, and perhaps, where the heck is he now, will be answered in November's Thor #9 - as just revealed in Marvel's just-released November 2020 solicitations.
"The 'Prey arc starts here! Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god," reads that issue's synopsis. "With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear!"
"But it's been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward," it continues. "Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Donny Cates and Nic Klein journey into a mystery left unsolved since 1962!"
Donald Blake was previously revealed to be a creation of Odin meant to help Thor learn the humble ways of humanity – a saga familiar to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Dr. Donald Blake is mentioned as Jane Foster's ex. Eerily, he was last seen as a divine, decapitated head having been tricked by the Enchantress.
Thor #9 goes on sale on November 4.