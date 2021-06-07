Impressive Superman game demo takes off in Unreal Engine 5

An impressive Superman game demo has emerged from Unreal Engine 5.

Just below, you can see a post from the Reddit Gaming subreddit that caught a lot of attention over the weekend from user TJATOMICA. In the short clip, the user demos Superman running across a rooftop in Manhattan, and then taking flight, soaring up into the air with finesse.

It's an impressive-looking demo, that's for sure. As per the title of the original Reddit post itself, the user reveals that this is a demo they've been playing around with and building upon in Unreal Engine 5 which, if you didn't already know, is the latest game engine to be released for public use by Fortnite developer Epic Games.

In fact, this demo comes after the Unreal Engine 5 was made available for public use in early access form just 12 days ago. The fact that this developer has managed to put together this Superman demo in less than two weeks is nothing short of astounding, and the finished product looks pretty sublime by anyone's standards.

We'd absolutely love for a Superman game like this to see the light of day, but if it is ever coming, it's not anytime soon. Right now, DC's game development is entirely focused on two products: Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, both of which were unveiled back in August 2020.

Originally, Gotham Knights was meant to launch this year but was pushed back to release at some point next year in 2022. When it does arrive though, it'll feature co-op gameplay with up to four heroes from Batman lore taking on similarly recognizable villains from the Caped Crusader's past, albeit without the iconic Gotham superhero actually leading the charge.

As for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, although it's also currently slated to launch next year, it'll only be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. As for this multiplayer game, we'll be put in the shoes of either Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, or Captain Boomerang and, as you might have guessed, tasked with taking out the biggest league of heroes in the DC universe.

For a full guide to all the games that are coming out within the next six months, head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.