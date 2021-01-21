Immortals Fenyx Rising may be getting a PS4 demo soon

An Immortals Fenyx Rising demo is rumored to have been added to the PlayStation Network, according to a Twitter bot.

The bot, which alerts its followers to any updates or releases on the PlayStation Network, tweeted that a demo for the game has been added to the European, Japanese, and American PlayStation Networks. Check out one of the tweets below.

The game Immortals Fenyx Rising ™ - Demo with id CUSA26274 has been added to the PS4 european PSN! pic.twitter.com/n058a8gnl5January 19, 2021

It wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to believe that a new demo was on its way, especially considering that Immortals Fenyx Rising did have a demo on Google Stadia prior to release.

As the game was released during a competitive time last December - alongside other big titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Black Ops Cold War, and Ubisoft's own Assassin's Creed Valhalla - a demo might just be the thing to reintroduce this mythic action-adventure game to a wider audience.

Ubisoft is yet to provide any official confirmation on whether a new demo is on the way and if it'll be available on other consoles such as the Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch, but we'll sure to update this story as soon as we hear from the company.

Immortals fans have had plenty to keep them busy over the last few months with DLC in the pipline, as well as a patch for the PS5 recently being implemented. The game even got an Adventure Time crossover trailer, which sees Jake and Finn team up with Fenyx to take down Cerberus, which was a mash-up we never thought we'd see, but certainly won't complain about.

