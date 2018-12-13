"I wish he'd survived" - Andy Serkis opens up about Snoke's fate in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and gives Kylo Ren some advice

He may no longer be part of a galaxy far, far away, but Andy Serkis still feels a connection to the dark side after playing Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Speaking to us to promote his new film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle ( new on Netflix this week!), Serkis revealed his thoughts on how Snoke unexpectedly bit the bullet in The Last Jedi, the death of whom polarised audience opinion between those who enjoyed the shock twist and those who wish we had got to know the First Order's great leader a little bit better.

"It was a bit of a shock", admits Serkis, when asked how he reacted to finding out his character would die, "but I could see exactly why they were going that route, and I think it was a huge surprise in the middle of the film. But I really loved the scene where Rey plays with Snoke. That scene was a fantastic. I just wish he'd survived, but who knows?"

Serkis went on to say he would love to return to the part, calling Snoke "a great character", and it's very possible that the villain could well make a surprise return in Star Wars 9. The ongoing theory is that the Supreme Leader is in fact Darth Plagueis, the Sith Lord who apparently spent his life's work trying to unlock the secrets to immortality. If that's true, Kylo Ren's decapitation might not be so permanent after all...

Speaking of the Kylo in the room, the man who played Ren's former master had some short but savvy advice from beyond the grave to give to his angsty mentor: "Just chill out a bit." Wise words, indeed, Darth Serkis, wise words indeed.

