Hurry! You've got just 24 hours left to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards

We're sounding the voting alarm, as there's just 24 hours left for you to have your say in the Golden Joystick Awards.

The awards, which take place on November 15, offer you the chance to celebrate some of the year’s stand-out games, from blockbusters such as Control, Days Gone, Devil May Cry 5, Gears 5, and Metro Exodus to indie highlights such as The Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Ape Out, Telling Lies, and Devotion. There’s plenty more games to vote for so click the link below to have your say… just make sure you’ve voted by 12pm EST/5pm BST.

There’s plenty of reasons to get behind your favourite games and creators in the Golden Joysticks, including the fact that we’ve partnered with trade association UKIE this year, who helps promote and support the UK video games industry.

Best of all, you’ll be able to claim a free e-bookazine if you vote, with a wide range of titles to take your pick from. They include Edge - The Annual, The PC Gamer Annual 2019, The Retro Gamer Annual 2019, The Complete Guide to Minecraft, The Complete Guide to Fortnite, and Metal Gear Solid: A Hideo Kojima Book.

The only thing left to do is prepare for the big day itself. You’ll be able to watch the Golden Joystick Awards on Twitch and keep up with the winners and other announcements on The Golden Joystick Twitter page.

