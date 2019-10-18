Humble Monthly will soon be Humble Choice, and you'll need to act fast if you want the best deal

Humble Bundle is substantially overhauling their monthly subscription service, Humble Monthly, soon to be Humble Choice . The biggest change is that unless you're grandfathered in, prices are going up in exchange for being able to actually choose the games you get, which is a pretty big bonus for choosy gamers. The best possible deal here for those looking to get involved would be to subscribe to Monthly, or stay subscribed if you already are, and be grandfathered into Classic, which offers the best package for the same price as Monthly.

The new service is broken down into tiers, which include the $5 per month Lite, $15 per month Basic, $20 per month Premium, and $12 per month Classic, which can only be accessed if you're subscribed to Humble Monthly before Humble Choice replaces Humble Monthly. Unfortunately, it isn't clear exactly when that will happen, but Humble says they're aiming for a 2019 release.

Here's a handy table that lays out the benefits of each plan, and you'll see that Classic is clearly the best value:

(Image credit: Humble)

If at first it looks like you're getting less for more, that's because, at least in terms of games, you are. But whether it's worth subscribing to Humble Choice will depend on how much you value being able to see the pool of games you're getting before you pay for them, and being able to choose which games you want.

Depending on which plan you choose, you'll also have access to the Trove of games available to play any time and a huge selection of discounted games. If you still have questions, check out the FAQ page for Humble Choice.

