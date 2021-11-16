Starship Hulk is arguably the craziest thing Marvel has come up with yet

Donny Cates has said that the Hulk becomes a "Smashtronaut" in his upcoming new ongoing series with artist Ryan Ottley, but has also refuted claims it's set in outer space despite how much the "Smashtronaut" sounds like a punny take on 'Astronaut.' And now with the just-revealed description of February 2022's Hulk #4, we have a better idea of where he is going.

The Marvel Multiverse.

In a ship called… get this… Starship Hulk.

Hulk #4 cover (Image credit: Ryan Ottley (Marvel Comics))

In what could be a bizarre contender for our list of the best superhero rides of all time, the Starship Hulk - piloted by Bruce Banner - is traveling across the Marvel Multiverse to an all-new, all-different alternate Earth where Thunderbolt Ross is president - and has an army of gamma-powered mutates supporting him.

Hulk is the latest Marvel Comics series to take up exploring the Marvel Multiverse in the wake of the MCU's multiversal shenanigans getting underway with Avengers: Endgame, Loki, What If...?, and the upcoming big-screen Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In addition to Hulk, the Marvel Comics ongoing series Avengers Forever, as well as the limited series Maestro: World War M, Dark Ages, and even Avengers: Tech-On Avengers are all exploring the idea of the modern Marvel Multiverse, and that's without mentioning the expansion of the What If..? as a line of comics .

While the Hulk is venturing out into the Marvel Multiverse and this strange version of Earth he's found, the bigger mystery of the series will be how Hulk became a "Smashtronaut." Those questions will begin to get answered in November 24's Hulk #1. The aforementioned Hulk #4 goes on sale on February 16, 2022.

Look for all of Marvel Comics' February 2022 schedule of releases soon on Newsarama.