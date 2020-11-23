Looking for how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2020? Don't worry you've come to the right place here at GamesRadar.

This year's Golden Joystick Awards is set to take place on Tuesday 24 November, from 12:30 PST/15:30 EST/20:30 GMT, with the show streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook. Of course, you don't need to head to those places when you can watch it right above.

And you won't want to miss the show either. Hosted by Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, who have starred in The Last of Us 2 and Marvel's Avengers this year, you can expect plenty of other gaming celebrity appearances, awards, and even some exclusive announcements during the show.

The Golden Joystick Awards are the biggest viewer-voted awards of the gaming calendar, celebrating the industry and all the incredible games that have come out in the past 12 months. GamesRadar readers have been voting since October in categories such as Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, and Best Studio. On top of that, there are also four critic choices categories which are Breakthrough Award, Best Performer, Outstanding Contribution, and the Critics Choice Award.

Here is the full category list.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 categories

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Game Expansion

Best Family Game

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Gaming Community

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster

Ultimate Game of the Year

Breakthrough Award

Best Performer

Outstanding Contribution

Critics Choice Award

Want to learn more about the show? Head here for our Golden Joystick Awards explainer.