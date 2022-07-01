How to watch the Genshin Impact 2.8 reveal stream

Even after all the leaks – or perhaps because of them – you may still want to know how to watch the Genshin Impact 2.8 stream today, and we've got you covered.

Developer Hoyoverse will officially unveil the next big Genshin Impact update on Saturday, July 2 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BT over on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel (opens in new tab). These Twitch showings are traditionally unarchived, but the stream will be rebroadcast on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel (opens in new tab) approximately four hours later, and it should stay up afterward.

The main beats of Genshin Impact 2.8 were recently leaked via a premature and hastily deleted post to the Epic Games Store , but there's still room for today's stream to surprise us with character and banner details, not to mention events.

Thanks to these leaks, we know the headliner for 2.8 is a new version of the Golden Apple Archipelago event from update 1.6. The update's only new character, Shikanoin Heizou, appears to be a catalyst Anemo DPS, based on a leaked preview video. Elsewhere, a Kazuha rerun banner looks like a shoo-in, and Klee also seems likely given the original Golden Apple story. There's word of a Yoimiya rerun in the second half of the event, but that's more speculative. Finally, we know 2.8 will introduce a few new outfits alongside potential broader changes to the character dressing room function.

This 2.8 info arrived on the heels of a torrent of leaks seemingly tied to update 3.0 and the long-awaited Dendro element, which aren't expected for several months. While the 2.8 details came straight from the Epic storefront, the sourcing and accuracy of the 3.0 and Dendro leaks have formed a rift in Genshin's community, with many known leakers publicly washing their hands of the whole thing seemingly to head off potential legal repercussions.

Messy leaks aside, update 2.8 is almost here and we'll finally see all of it for real later today. If we're lucky, we may even get some teasers for Sumeru, which is believed to be the next main region after Inazuma.