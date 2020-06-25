How to watch Hitman 3 stream today and what to expect

If you're looking for more news and information about how to watch today's Hitman 3 stream, you've come to the right place.

Developer IO Interactive has announced its monthly live stream series will return today, with the stream set to go live on Twitch at 4 pm CEST / 3 pm BST / 7 am PT, and you can catch the entire event right here in the embed below:

IO Interactive has said this will be the first in the return of its monthly streams, with the focus being on Hitman 3. The next adventure featuring Agent 47 was recently revealed during Sony's Future of Gaming showcase, during which it was first confirmed that it will be releasing on next-gen consoles.

Set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2021, Hitman 3 is set to deliver "a dramatic conclusion" to the World of Assassination trilogy. The entire campaign will be available to play upon release, with IO Interactive's CEO Hakan Abrak saying that Hitman 3 will feature the "most intimate and professional contract" of Agent 47's entire career.

The announcement trailer offered a look at a mission in Dubai, which was revealed to be the first location of six revealed. The developer hasn't specified what this stream will feature other than that the discussion of the stream will focus on Hitman 3. We could potentially learn of more locations we'll be going to in Agent 47's shoes, and perhaps get a look at some proper gameplay, which will no doubt include lots of sneaking around, plenty of interesting disguises, and various opportunities to carry out your mission successfully.

Regardless of what's shown, we're sure to gain a little more insight into the next chapter in the Hitman series.

Here are all the upcoming PS5 games we know about so far.