How to watch Fleabag online: catch both seasons of the exquisite show from around the world

You've definitely heard about Fleabag: Phoebe Waller-Bridges' hilariously raunchy series based on her one-woman show of the same name - but know you need to know how to watch Fleabag online. If you haven't seen it, you need to, and you're in luck - there's a ton of ways to watch Fleabag online. Waller-Bridges writes and stars in the series, where she plays a character known only as Fleabag. Fleabag is foul-mouthed and perpetually down-on-her-luck, but you can't help but warm to her ever-present, wry and inappropriate humor.

While the first season of Fleabag focused on the character trying (and often failing) to cope with grief, the second season gives Fleabag a genuine love interest in Irish actor Andrew. But, in true Fleabag form, he's more than a little bit off-limits - he's a priest. Fleabag manages to strike a really rare chord in that it is both heart-wrenchingly sad and hilariously funny. The careful balance between the two makes the show a fantastic watch, and one that is incredibly binge-worthy. That's why we're going to outline how to watch Fleabag online, from wherever you live.

That's right, no matter where you are in the world, we've got the scoop on how to watch Fleabag online (both seasons, as well, not just the first). This guide will outline the best options in various countries, and how to watch Fleabag online with a VPN if your home nation isn't showing it, or doesn't have access to it. A VPN is also handy if you're looking to watch Fleabag while you travel, or with an existing subscription.

There's so much buzz around Fleabag because it's beloved by fans and critics alike - it took home a ton of awards at the 2020 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards and caused a bit of a social media kerfuffle when fans became obsessed with Andrew Scott's character and dubbed him "Hot Priest". Trust us, you need to watch it, and with only two seasons with six episodes each, you'll be through it in no time.

Considering the binge-quality of Fleabag and how short both seasons are, you probably want the cheapest way to watch Fleabag online. Check out the information on streaming Fleabag below as we've sorted it all out for you.

Watch Fleabag in the US

The easiest way to watch Fleabag online in the US is through an Amazon Prime Video subscription, which costs $8.99 a month. Both seasons of the show are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in 4K from your phone, laptop, and streaming devices like Fire TV. If you want to get a general Amazon Prime subscription, which includes Prime Video, it'll cost you $12.99 a month and you'll get access to Whole Foods discounts and faster shipping on Prime-eligible products. Neat.View Deal

Watch Fleabag online in Canada

Running the risk of repeating myself here but Canadian readers should also head over to Amazon Prime to watch Fleabag online. Both seasons of Fleabag are available there and you can go for one of two subscription options: either a $7.99 a month option; or a $79 annual membership.View Deal

Watch Fleabag online in the UK

For UK fans, the best way to watch Fleabag online is also the easiest: just head over to the BBC iPlayer app. That's right, both seasons are on the app, and for (basically) no cost to you. Luckily, the BBC iPlayer app is free to download and use for streaming - as long as you've got a live and valid TV license. If that's something you've got then you're set - you can create a BBC account for free and use the iPlayer to watch it on whichever streaming device you prefer.View Deal

Watch Fleabag online in Australia

Echo-y in here isn't it? An Australian Amazon Prime account is the easiest way to watch Fleabag online for our readers down under. Both seasons are available on the service and for only $6.99 a month. There's also a $59 a year option if you're looking to commit to it for longer and soak up all the streaming goodness that resides in the online retailer's video service.

How to watch Fleabag online from anywhere else

If you're trying to watch Fleabag from somewhere not mentioned above, your best bet will be to connect to a VPN and head to the free BBC iPlayer in the UK. A VPN is a disguise for your internet connection that protects your computer's data but also lets you appear as if you're accessing the internet from a different country. With a VPN, you'll be able to set your IP address to a UK location and access the BBC iPlayer without a problem. Because we've used and tested a range of VPNs, we can be confident in recommending the best VPN and best VPN for Netflix with the top pick for both being ExpressVPN. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Using a VPN is very useful for trying to watch a lot of shows which are either only available in some countries, or the services have better deals in distant lands, but in the particular case of getting to watch Fleabag online, these are the simple steps: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. Right now there's a fantastic offer that lets you get three months FREE on a 12-month package, for a savings of 49%. You don't have to get this package, however, as there are some shorter ones available. ExpressVPN will work on a ton of devices, too so compatibility is not going to be an obstacle. 2: Connect to a UK server. Select a UK option then you will appear as if you're a resident of the UK, naturally. 3: Head over to BBC. Once you set your location set, then, in essence, browse 'normally' to get to the BBC, and once you've given an email address to get in, you're off and away!