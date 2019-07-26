How to stream Love Island online: the finale

As it reaches its climax, you need to know how to stream Love Island online and ensure you catch the finale. Well, some of you do - it is crazy popular. There's no other TV like it and it's a great series for literally watching other human beings talk and fancy each other in a beach setting. I'm being a bit reductive but Love Island's simple premise has proved the basis for an immensely popular show so you need to know how to watch Love Island - especially if you're in the US as you guys haven't got your own series. Yet.

Anyway, the most important thing you need to know right now is that the series finishes this coming Monday, July the 29th. There will be a special longer edition that evening for about an hour and a half to see which couple wins the £50,000 grand prize. This is it people. If ever there was a time to stream Love Island online, it's now. Just to be clear, it normally airs at 9pm BST on ITV2 (or 10pm on ITV2+1), Sunday to Friday and our UK readers can watch ITV television with no problems through a standard channel and TV set up. However, if you prefer to watch it online you can head to the ITV website, or get it on your mobile devices with the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for Apple devices. As we reach the climax, it is important to note that you can use the ITV hub and website to catch up on everything and anything you've missed right now before Monday's finale.

As the fifth series (Five. Whole. Series.) draws to a close, there's also comfort to be taken from the news that there will be two UK series of the show a year soon, and a US run of the show has been given the green light. What a time to be alive. So if you're late to the party, or just wanting to ensure you won't miss a thing, we're here with this page to show you how to stream Love Island online - from wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island from anywhere via a VPN

A very effective method to make sure you can stream Love Island that may not be on your radar is through the use of VPNs . These handy things enable you to watch Love Island from wherever you are in the world. If you've gone on vacation or are away for business, these handy systems will allow you to access streaming services no matter where you are. As it happens, we've got a handful of favourite VPNs and can recommend these ones wholeheartedly:

ExpressVPN (comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) is our favourite VPN for accessing TV and film, and it's often ranked number one in the world. This is because its speedy, reliable and secure and compatible with loads of devices. They currently have a great offer that bags you 3 extra months for free at the moment, too.

IPVanish supports a great number of devices so is great for watching on the go, while its solid security aspect will keep you safe.

NordVPN is an affordable option and also includes support for SmartPlay.

A VPN is perfect if you're on holiday, abroad and need to get your Love Island fix. However, they will also allow you to access other accounts like Netflix and Hulu while away so can very much pay for themselves and be extremely convenient.