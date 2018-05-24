The Detroit: Become Human secret ending is going to mess you up real good

Detroit: Become Human will make you feel a lot. Considering it’s based on the fundamental questions of what it means to be human and have free will, that statement is incredibly obvious but is also why the Detroit: Become Human secret ending is bound to have an impact. Don’t read any further - or watch the video if you don’t want to know what happens right at the end of the game (side note: why even open this article if you weren’t prepared for spoilers?).

Once you’ve played through Detroit: Become Human, that woman from the menu screen right at the beginning who greets you in a disarmingly friendly manner appears once again. Rather helpfully you don’t have to do anything to have this scene begin, so just wait a bit and then return to the main menu once the credits are over. The scene will start to play, and after hesitating she says how she’s learned from what you’ve done and now simply wants to be set free. You then get to choose whether to grant her a basic human right to do whatever the hell she wants or keep her confined in the game. So far we don’t know what happens if you keep her locked up, but it’s safe to assume that she won’t be too happy about it.

Having this as one final choice cap off your time playing Detroit: Become Human feels like the game is taking one last bow. Returning to an empty menu screen forever more after you free the woman is a surefire way to remind you that you have fundamentally changed the game, even if you replay it time and time again to try and complete all of those branching scenarios. Perhaps if you refuse to set her free she just glares ominously at you every time you log in, or she might plead with you to let her go. Talk about a hypothetical guilt trip.

