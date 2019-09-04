If you want a break from fighting all of the dragons and demons, then knowing how to get married in Skyrim can provide a nice distraction and a wholesome side quest to take on. No worrying about blood and guts going everywhere, as here there's nothing but love in Skyrim between you and your future husband or wife. If you're ready to tie the knot with your adventuring companion, then here's how to get married in Skyrim and live happily ever after.

Getting married in Skyrim is actually pretty easy; just head to the settlement of Riften, and enter the Temple of Mara. Speak to the priest and ask about weddings, to receive information about how the process works. Purchase an amulet of Mara, then wear it when speaking to your potentially betrothed. If they agree to marry, return to the Temple of Mara to request the ceremony then wait 24 hours. Once the service is complete, speak to your partner to decide where you will settle down and make your home.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You can check out our best Skyrim companions guide to find out exactly who you can or can't marry, because, just like the real world, you can't always get what you want. Sometimes you'll have your heart set on a girl or guy, only to find out that they're already taken by another. Or, you know, they'll be eaten up by a dragon. Just as likely in Skyrim.

