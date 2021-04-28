House of the Dragon set photos show Matt Smith in his Targaryen costume for the Game of Thrones prequel

We’ve now got our first look at Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon – thanks to a series of set photos.

The images, which you can see below, show Matt Smith donning a platinum blonde wig for his portrayal as Daemon Targaryen. Alongside Smith is his on-screen wife (and niece, because this is Westeros), Rhaenyra Targaryen – played by Emma D’Arcy.

FIRST LOOK at Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy on the set of #GameofThrones prequel series #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/55dlag2xeMApril 28, 2021 See more

House of the Dragon may be taking place hundreds of years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, but it appears to share its penchant for epic landscapes. Both Smith and D’Arcy are seen looking out onto the windswept beach as they share a scene together, Smith in a black garb and sporting a Geralt-like wig; D’Arcy in a more royal red dress.

On the more official side of things, HBO has revealed a look at the cast together for a table read in a recent post on Twitter. Alongside that was news that, as you may have guessed, the series is officially in production.

Premiering on HBO in 2022, House of the Dragon will cover the rise and inevitable fall of the Targaryen dynasty after Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) breaks with centuries of tradition and names Rhaenyra as heir to the Iron Throne.

If you’ve watched Game of Thrones, you probably have an inkling on how it turns out. Still, the story promises to prove as intriguing – and as bloody – as any in Westerosi history.

