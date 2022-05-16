Horizon Zero Dawn demake takes Aloy back to the PS1 era

This Horizon Zero Dawn PS1 demake imagines Aloy's adventure as it might've looked had it launched back in 1996.

The 60-second video demake shows the iconic PS1 startup screen followed by Horizon Zero Dawn's title sequence, loading screen, and then a little bit of gameplay. Aloy starts her retro journey at a campfire before making her way to the base of a cliff, climbing up the top, and being downed by a thunderjaw. Befitting of the time, Aloy succumbs to her wounds in a melodramatic death screen with an all-black background and the words "you died" front and center. It isn't long, but it does do a good job rewinding the clock a few generations on one of the best PS4 games.

The video's creator, who goes by ZeoNyph on YouTube and Reddit, says it was modeled, rendered, and textured in Blender and inspired by classic PS1 games like Tomb Raider and Resident Evil. It's unclear if we'll see any more of their Horizon Zero Dawn PS1 demake, but seeing as the video is already getting a good amount of attention, it's possible.

While you're on this retro train with us, another demake has been making the rounds today that shows Portal running on an actual N64. And last month, some foul Tarnished made Elden Ring into a Game Boy game. Oh, and let's not forget about the Bloodborne PS1 demake that you can actually play - on PC, that is. What a time to be alive.

