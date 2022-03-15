Horizon Forbidden West stars will host the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022

Horizon Forbidden West and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands actor Ashly Burch will host the Future Games Show Spring Showcase alongside Aloy's co-star John Macmillan.

Burch, best known for her roles as Aloy in the Horizon series, Tiny Tina in the Borderlands games, and Life is Strange's Chloe Price, will present the show with Macmillan, who plays Aloy's companion Varl in both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Game of Thrones fans have also speculated that Macmillan is set to make an appearance in the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022 is set to take place on March 24 at 15:00 PT/18:00 ET/22:00 GMT, and you'll be able to watch it on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as right here on GamesRadar+.

Tune in, and you'll get a look at more than 40 new games set to release this year across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, with no fewer than eight exclusive world premiere reveals. That's on top of developer interviews, gameplay footage, and exciting trailers for a whole bunch of other games. Keep an eye on GamesRadar+ and the Future Games Show social accounts over the coming weeks for a closer look at a few of the games that will feature in the show. Confirmed titles so far are listed below with many more to follow.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong will debut a new gameplay trailer

Team17 will showcase a selection of upcoming games

Forever Skies, the sci-fi survival game, will present a deep-dive gameplay trailer

Frontier Foundry will make a new game announcement

Demagog Studios, the creators of Golf Club: Wasteland, will debut a world premiere of their new game

Much more to follow!

Burch and Macmillan join an impressive collection of Future Games Show hosts. Previous showcases have featured the presenting talents of the likes of Nolan North and Emily Rose from the Uncharted series, and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey from The Last of Us Part 2.