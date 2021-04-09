Hitman 3's fantastic Dartmoor map now has its own Elusive Target

The first all-new Elusive Target for Hitman 3 is now live in the game, and you have 10 days to eliminate The Collector before he can slip through your grasp.

You'll find Kody Haynes taking up residence at Dartmoor, the map which hosts the excellent Knives Out-style murder mystery in the standard Hitman 3 campaign. Try not to get too caught up in the intrigue while you're searching for Haynes as well as a secondary target: a one-of-a-kind painting. Keep your eyes out for a portrait of a smiling woman with a bundle of flowers in hand and you can earn yourself a nice bonus on top of the usual exclusive unlockables, assuming you have it in tow when you exfiltrate after bumping off Haynes.

As with all Elusive Targets, you only have one shot at eliminating The Collector before he disappears on April 19 - sort of. Once you start completing objectives you can't restart the mission, and if 47 ends up being the one to get eliminated that's the end of the road too. Avoid those conditions and you're free to explore the stage and restart as much as you want. I always do at least one dry run to gather information and put together a plan before going in for the kill, but if you're more of a spur-of-the-moment kind of assassin, do your thing.

Once Haynes is out of the picture one way or another, The Politician will quickly take his place. This returning Hitman 2 Elusive Target is headed to Hawke's Bay from April 23 to May 3, and she's bringing her body double, so make sure you keep the right one in your sights.

Check out the Hitman 3 Season of Greed roadmap to see what else is on the way this month.

