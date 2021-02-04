Hitman 3 roadmap includes a game update, Deluxe Escalations, and an Elusive Target

The Hitman 3 February roadmap is here, and it includes our first teaser for Hitman 3 elusive targets .

Your first Elusive Targets will come in a pair, and Agent 47 will need to eliminate them as they walk the streets of Sapienza. If you're trying to think of a way to bump two targets off in the middle of a busy street without everybody freaking out, you could always try shoving the entire population of Sapienza into a meat freezer first . You'll have from February 26 to March 8 to try and bump off "The Deceivers", and we're still waiting to hear what changes IO Interactive has in store for Elusive Targets compared to the way they worked in the first two games - but we know they're coming.

Other highlights of the roadmap include a pair of Escalations exclusively for owners of Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (or folks who buy the upgrade): the Proloff Parable, which is about being a ninja on a train, and The Gauchito Antiquity, which is about making all of your targets barf with various forms of emetic poison before killing them. Sometimes 47 has to make his own fun, you know?

New Featured Contracts are headed to the game throughout the month, and you can also look forward to a game update coming on February 23. We don't have any details on the contents of that update yet, but we do know that IO Interactive is planning to enable ray tracing for both PC and consoles at some point .

Here's the full calendar of events for Hitman 3 this month, straight from IO.

February 4: The Baskerville Barney Escalation

February 11: MinnMax Dubai Featured Contracts

February 18: The Sinbad Stringent Escalation

February 23: Game Update

February 23: Kinda Funny Dartmoor Featured Contracts, The Proloff Parable and The Gauchito Antiquity Deluxe Escalations

February 26 - March 8: The Deceivers Sapienza Elusive Target