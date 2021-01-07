Hitman 3 PSVR trailer is just as cool as it is hilarious

A new trailer for Hitman 3 PSVR mode gives us a detailed introduction to the wide world of assassination in virtual reality, and it looks equal parts enthralling and silly.

You'll be able to play through every stage of Hitman 3 with PSVR if you want, and you'll even be able to play through the stages from the first two titles in the trilogy in the same way (though they aren't included for free, you'll need to already own those games on PlayStation or pick up some DLC access packs). It looks like virtual reality support will be exclusive to PlayStation, at least for the time being - PC players will have to wait and see if they can ever plug in their headsets and don the red tie of Agent 47.

The elements of Hitman's open world assassination simulation bouncing off each other in unexpected ways has always been excellent at creating moments of unexpected physical humor. Adding in the tactility of virtual reality, and the inherent goofiness of interacting with an intricate world through slightly clumsy controls, means that this may quickly become the new pinnacle of Hitman slapstick.

Just look at 47 dragging poor dopes around by their hands and feet as if they were weightless, or tapping that guard on the shoulder then punching him in the face at 1:25. I cannot wait for the player highlight videos to start rolling out from this. Hitman 3 is set to hit PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S on January 20.