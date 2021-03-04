Hitman 3 March roadmap includes an Elusive Target and an Easter Egg hunt

The Hitman 3 March roadmap has been unveiled, giving us a look at all the new content we can look forward to as Agent 47 this month.

Just below, you can see the complete layout for the forthcoming Hitman 3 March roadmap. The new content all kicks off today, March 4, with the Lesley Celebration Escalation Contract, before the Easy Allies Featured Contracts in Chongqing go live next week on March 11.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

After that, there's a brand new Elusive Target to track down on the Isle of Sgáil between March 19 and 29. While that's going on, there'll be several new Eurogamer Featured Contracts starting up in the Mendoza map on March 25, rounding out the Featured Contracts lineup for the month of March.

Finally, there's two new sets of content going live on March 30 to round out the month. Firstly, a Deluxe Escalation Contract for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3 will be going live, called The Satu Mare Delirium, while a Berlin Egg Hunt will be going live from March 30 to April 12, giving you plenty of time to take part in the Easter festivities.

This is the second roadmap of DLC to arrive in Hitman 3, after the game originally launched in late January 2021. The debut month of new content added two new Elusive Targets on the Sapienza map from the original Hitman, as well as a pair of Deluxe Escalation Contracts for Deluxe edition owners only. We'll have to wait and see to find out what future months hold for Hitman 3 after March.

