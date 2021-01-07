Hitman 3 contains hidden shortcuts that are intended to “reward curiosity and incentivise replayability”

Hitman 3 developers IO Interactive has released info on a new ‘persistent shortcuts’ system that rewards curious players and encourages replayability.

This comes from Game Informer , who have an exclusive clip that showcases just some of the shortcuts in the Dubai level that are hidden in plain sight. The shortcuts not only give players more efficient routes around the map but also help to cut down on mission time.



According to the video: “Certain doors, access points, ladders, etc. can only be unlocked from one direction and they will permanently open up powerful shortcuts for future playthroughs, changing the opportunities you have available.”

This means that you may have to go the long way around during your first playthrough of Hitman 3, however new opportunities will start presenting themselves after finishing the level. This is exactly why the game’s developers have included these shortcuts as they want to, according to the video, “reward curiosity and incentivise replayability.”

This isn’t the only recent announcement IO Interactive has made regarding Agent 47’s future exploits, as just last month they also released a first look at the opening cinematic of Hitman 3 along with a new gameplay trailer .

Hitman 3 is due to release on January 20 2021, on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, IO Interactive is even offering free next-gen upgrades to those who purchase the game digitally on the last-gen consoles. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch , Google Stadia , and PC - with Epic Games Store holding a 12-month exclusivity period for the game.