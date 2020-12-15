Hitman 3 cinematic opening shows 47 working with an unexpected ally

The Hitman 3 opening cinematic has been revealed, teasing how the final chapter of the World of Assassination trilogy will begin to unfold in January.

The trailer stars our not-quite-hero Agent 47, but it's narrated by Lucas Grey. Without getting into too many spoilers for the last two Hitman games, Grey and 47 did not start off on friendly terms. But now the pair of assassins are ready to work together to tear down the secret organization called Providence, one hit at a time.

It's an unusual look for 47, since he typically works alone in the field. I wouldn't make any bets about their alliance lasting to the end of the game, since backstabbing is just good business in their line of work, but for now they're partners.

The trailer ends with 47 and Grey diving from the back of a plane in the shadow of a cloud-piercing Saudi Arabian skyscraper (which is pretty clearly meant to resemble the real-life Burj Khalifa, and which also serves as one of the most eye-catching Hitman 3 levels revealed so far). We'll just have to wait and see where their story goes from there.

Hitman 3 is set to hit PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on January 20, 2021. If you already own either of the two previous games on the same system, you'll also be able to play upgraded versions of all their missions using Hitman 3's new-and-improved engine.

