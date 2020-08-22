Hitman 3 on PC will have a 12-month exclusivity period with Epic Games Store

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has confirmed Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store PC exclusive for the first 12 months.

In an update on the official blog, IO said the decision to partner with Epic had given it "the freedom to create Hitman 3 exactly as [it had] imagined".

“As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create Hitman 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly,” IO explained stated (thanks, VGC ).

“It’s also important to us that we honour the time our existing PC players have spent in our previous games. With that in mind, we are pleased to confirm that PC players will be able to carryover their current progression and unlocks from Hitman 2 on Steam into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store.

“It will also be possible for PC players to import locations from the previous two games into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store,” IO added. “We want to make it a seamless process for our PC players to enjoy Hitman 3 on a different PC platform and continue to enjoy the benefits of our World of Assassination.”

Hitman 3 will take Agent 47 to Dartmoor, England in the UK to solve a mystery, according to a brand-new trailer that recently dropped. As Alyssa wrote at the time, the new location is a gorgeous look at the absurdity that is the English upper class with an English manor house boasting secret rooms, strange memorabilia, and shady family members.

Hitman 3 is expected to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on Epic Games Store in January 2021. As we learned in the Hitman 3 reveal this past June. It will have "the most intimate and professional contract" of 47's career so far.