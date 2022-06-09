Highwater is a breathtaking strategy game that focuses on climate change

Highwater, a breathtaking new indie that focuses on climate change, was announced during Summer Game Fest 2022.

This beautiful game takes place in the midst of a climate catastrophe and sees players attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, one where the polar ice caps have melted and the oceans have drowned civilization.

You can watch Highwater's reveal trailer for yourself below.

As seen during the game’s reveal, Highwater is a turn-based strategy game that requires its players to scavenge for food, supplies and weapons, solve puzzles, make friends, and fight off hostile forces. Although it gives us Sea of Solitude vibes, it looks as though players will get more than they bargained for in Highwater.

If you didn't know, Highwater actually comes from the development team behind Golf Club: Wasteland, which originally launched back in 2018 on Android and iOS. Just like the latest game from developer Demagog Studio, Golf Club focused on golfing through a civilization after its collapse, taking in the stunning ruins while teeing off in between ruins.

Highwater certainly looks as though it's continuing in that vein of exploring a collapsed society. However, it definitely looks as though the scope of the new game is far more ambitious, as instead of golfing through ruins, this time you're scouring them to desperately recover any supplies and weapons, even fighting off enemies. Highwater certainly looks like one game to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months.

