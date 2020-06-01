Hero Initiative postponing live events due to unrest in US

Hero Initiative is postponing several scheduled live experiences with comic book creators and is postponing announcing any new experiences, at least for Monday, the organization announced.

“Hero Initiative's live experiences with creators have been fun, heartfelt, and a great time for all. Check the promo video if you don't believe us,” reads their announcement.

“Owing to the current situation of unrest in the USA, several creators we have scheduled have asked to postpone their events. We serve the creative community, and happily accede to their wishes.”

The charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need has been offering a series of live experiences usually limited to four or five fans featuring comic book creators providing question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and original art in Zoom online web conference rooms.

The live experiences helped generate revenue for the charity while comic book conventions - a significant fundraising venue for them - have been shut down due to COVID-19.

New experiences have been announced each Monday since April.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in the first month-plus of the live events include Brian Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, James Tynion IV, and Chip Zdarsky.

“We encourage everyone to help out in these trying times, perhaps in your own backyard,” concludes their announcement. “Our backyard is the comic community. We'll be right here doing what we can, what we always have.”