Here's more gameplay footage of creepy psychological horror The Medium

Bloober Team debuted an eerie new gameplay trailer for its upcoming psychological horror game, The Medium, during this week's Xbox Series X Game showcase, but a second, more in-depth teaser also debuted during the show's post-show coverage.

This second teaser isn't very long sadly, but it does offer an extra peek at The Medium's gameplay, showing how Marianne can exist simultaneously in both realms. It also explains how Marianne's psychic powers – called "Out of Body" – can be restored by using a supernatural pool called a "spirit well".

Here's the full trailer:

"Take a look at the dual-reality gameplay of The Medium in the first official walkthrough demo. Two fully-fledged and visually distinct worlds rendered simultaneously," the video description explains (thanks, wccftech ).

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy."

As Heather reported when we saw The Medium during the Xbox Showcase event, Marianne is haunted by the visions of a young girl's murder, and as a medium with unique physic abilities, you'll set out to unravel the dark mysteries of the two realities. By giving you different perspectives, The Medium looks set to take us on a decidedly unsettling journey worthy of the horror genre from the same team that brought us Layers of Fear and Blair Witch .

Along with a look at its unique gameplay, Bloober also announced that you can now preorder The Medium from Steam for PC and the Microsoft store for the Xbox Series X . As a next-gen only release, the developer previously explained the decision to release its upcoming horror entry exclusively for the new console.