Hellstrom returns in two Son of Satan collections this fall ahead of TV show

Marvel Comics' book trade distributor Hachette has listed a pair of previously unsolicited collections featuring Daimon Hellstrom, the Son of Satan, for release in October and November – possibly to coincide with the upcoming Helstrom TV show. The listings debuted on the book industry marketplace platform Edelweiss.

Created by Gary Friedrich and Herb Trimpe in the 70s, Hellstrom is the son of Satan (as his epigraph denotes) or at least one of the Marvel Universe’s equivalent characters, and alongside his sister Satana practices magic to hold back the forces of evil.

Though initially short-lived, Hellstrom became a recurring character in Defenders and gained a cult popularity status – even leading to an upcoming Hulu TV show that recasts Daimon Hellstrom and Satana as Daimon and Ana Helstrom (notice the difference in spelling), the children of a notorious serial killer.

That series, starring Tom Austen as Daimon and Sydney Lemmon as Ana, is scheduled to debut in 2020 on Hulu, though no specific debut date has been announced. Production has been on pause since March as part of a wave of suspended filmed projects due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Most recently, Hellstrom appeared in Jason Aaron’s Avengers comic book to aid in exorcising Robbie Reyes’s Ghost Rider Hellcharger car.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The first collection, titled Hellstrom: Prince of Lies collects the 1993 series of the same name by writer Rafael Nieves and artist Michael Bair, and is due out October 27, 2020 per Edelweiss’s listing.

The second collection, Hellstrom by Warren Ellis, collects writer Warren Ellis and artist Leonard Manco’s 1993 run on Hellstrom: Prince of Lies - issues #12-21. Edelweiss lists it for a November 10 release.

Both collections follow August's previously-solicited collection Hellstrom: Evil Origins.