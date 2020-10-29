Hellblazer takes a Harry Potter turn in previews of 2021 DC middle grade graphic novels

DC has revealed new covers and some interior preview images from a trio of upcoming middle grade graphic novels, aimed at readers 9-12: Metropolis Grove, The Mystery of the Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel, and Green Arrow: Stranded.

Yes, a graphic novel for 9 to 12 year-olds starring Hellblazer.



It's a pretty safe bet 13-year-old Johnny Constantine hasn't picked up his two-pack-a-day habit yet.

The $9.99 novels "introduce DC's most iconic Super Heroes to a new generation of fans with stories told by some of the most successful authors from the middle grade publishing space," reads the publisher's description of the line. "The middle grade titles are standalone stories, not part of DC's ongoing continuity, and completely accessible to new readers who have no previous knowledge of DC characters.

Here's a look at each upcoming title along with the creative team, DC's official description, and preview pages.

Metropolis Grove (May 4, 2021)

(Image credit: DC)

Written, illustrated, and lettered by Drew Brockington and colored by Wendy Broom.

"The big city is full of Superman sightings, but here in Metropolis Grove? Every kid in this suburb knows that he's not real…except newcomer Sonia Patel, who convinces her friends Duncan and Alex to believe! When the trio discover a mysterious cave full of Super-memorabilia, they can't keep it to themselves, and that sets off a school year full of drama and adventure and more than a few opportunities for a newfound friendship to test its limits.

"And when they finally figure out the resident of the cave is Bizarro, things get even more out of control!"

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

The Mystery of the Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel (June 1, 2021)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by Ryan North, illustrated, and colored by Derek Charm and lettered by Wes Abbot.

"After angering a number of hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there, he finds himself to be something of an outcast. And he is also convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for him. Worse, he's convinced that's she's really a witch.

"Fortunately, John is able to find one kindred spirit at school with whom he's able to form an alliance - another misfit named Anna, who also happens to have her own developing magical powers. John recruits Anna in his efforts to uncover the truth about Ms. Kayla and expose the Meanest Teacher's real identity to the world.

"Joined by a friendly demon named Etrigan, these two amateur sleuths will uncover clues and stumble upon forces beyond their control in a humorous series of misadventures."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

Green Arrow: Stranded (July 6, 2021)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by Brendan Deneen, illustrated, and colored by Bell Hosalla and lettered by AndWorld Design.

"Following a plane crash on a deserted island, 13-year-old Oliver Queen must learn the skills he needs to survive and to protect his injured father. Ollie has always hated the idea of hunting, but his dad insisted they go on this trip with his business partner, Sebastian, and his son, Tyler.

"When Ollie fails to take a perfect shot, the teasing starts, and he wonders if his dad will ever be proud of him again. But just when he thought their trip couldn't get any worse, their private jet is struck by lightning and crash lands on a deserted island.

"Ollie awakens to find his dad seriously injured and the other passengers nowhere in sight. If they hope to survive, he's going to have to learn skills he's been avoiding developing so far. He has never felt less sure of who he is... or if he will be able to hang on until help arrives."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

