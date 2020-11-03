Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan are set to co-lead a romcom

Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan are set to lead the romcom Not Bloody Likely, based on the true story of the 1914 West End production of Pygmalion.

Brosnan will star as playwright George Bernard Shaw, who’s determined to get the great Mrs Pat Campbell, played by Bonham Carter, in his latest play in the lead role of Eliza Doolittle (if that name sounds familiar, it’s because Pygmalion went on to be adapted into the Oscar-winning musical My Fair Lady). But is Pat’s casting just a chance for George to rekindle their romance?

“This is exactly the kind of film the world needs right now. A feel-good story that will make you laugh and make you cry for the right reasons. We can’t wait to get started,” producers Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite told Deadline .

Bonham Carter is currently playing Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, in the award-winning Netflix series The Crown. She also recently starred in Enola Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. Meanwhile, Brosnan featured in Netflix’s 2020 release Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga . He’ll also star in the upcoming Cinderella movie from the director of 2018 comedy Blockers , with singer Camila Cabello and Frozen’s Idina Menzel.

Joel Hopkins is on board to direct the movie and he’s written the screenplay too. Hopkins is no stranger to directing big names – he also took the helm on 2017’s Hampstead, which starred Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson.

Production on Not Bloody Likely is due to start in the UK early next year. While we wait, check out the best Netflix movies available right now.