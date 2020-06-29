Harry Potter open-world RPG is reportedly coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year

The Harry Potter open-world RPG that leaked several years ago is getting closer to its big reveal, according to a new report.

The report from Bloomberg confirms that the Harry Potter RPG is currently in development at Avalanche Software, the former Disney Infinity developer that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment purchased and revived in 2017 after its closure in 2016. According to the report, the game is planned for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X late next year.

The Harry Potter RPG was reportedly set to be revealed at E3 this year, but marketing plans shifted after the event was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg says the game's new reveal will now follow the eagerly awaited announcement of a new Batman game at the DC FanDome event in August.

The Harry Potter RPG first surfaced via a leaked video , allegedly recorded by someone who was asked to take a market research survey at a mall. The video showed a brief snippet of creating a wizard protagonist, then showing some familiar scenes from Hogwarts and pitched combat between the wizard and a bunch of goblins (spoiler: the goblins lose).

While a deal isn't imminent, Warner Bros. parent company AT&T is reportedly considering selling off its gaming business , which could put more time pressure on the big budget and long-in-coming Harry Potter project. It's entirely too depressing to consider a world where this big, fan-pleasing project stays in the works for years then dies on the vine because of Business Things, so let's hope we hear some official word about it soon.