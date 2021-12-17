Han Solo and Chewbacca find an unlikely ally in Greedo for new Star Wars prequel comic

Han Solo and Chewbacca are back together for a classic adventure set years before the original Star Wars in a new comic book series - their first as a duo - debuting this March. Marvel Comics' Han Solo & Chewbacca will be an in-continuity series written by Marc Guggenheim and penciled by David Messina, revealing a previously-unknown heist with a partner Star Wars fans might not expect.

Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Greedo - you know, the green alien who held Han up in Star Wars, leading Han to shoot first (originally, anyway) and kill him.

"At its most basic, the story is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid but with Han and Chewie as Butch and Sundance," Guggenheim tells StarWars.com . "In the first issue, Jabba the Hutt gives them what should be an easy job: Steal something and bring it back to him. But the job turns out to be anything but easy as everything that can go wrong promptly does."

Guggenheim says that each issue of Han Solo & Chewbacca will end with a cliffhanger.

"I'm particularly excited about the last page of issue one," the writer says. "The story takes a turn that, if I've played my cards right, is completely inevitable yet totally unexpected. Either way, it's definitely going to have people talking."

Guggenheim teases that ending a little more, saying it'll involve a returning character "who no one will see coming."

Perhaps it'll be the woman who claims to be Han Solo's wife, Sana Starros? She was introduced in 2015's Star Wars #4 and has gone on to be a major character in Marvel's in-continuity Star Wars comics.

Han Solo & Chewbacca #1's primary cover is drawn by Alex Maleev, with variants from Adam Hughes, Phil Noto, and Declan Shalvey. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 goes on sale in March 2022.