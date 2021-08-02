Halo Infinite players can't get over the giant doors in Bazaar

Halo Infinite technical preview participants have made a harrowing discovery in the new Bazaar map: some doors are friggin' humongous.

Reddit user IBiteTheArbiter shared the above screenshot of one especially giant door with a Spartan for scale. Canonically, most Spartan fighters are around seven feet tall with their reinforced armor, which would put this door at around 12 feet high at a minimum, probably closer to 13 or 14 feet, though it's hard to say for sure without a banana for scale. In any case, while every door in the Bazaar doesn't appear to be this big, this gargantuan entryway has got the Halo community's hive mind racing.

There are a few possibilities here, some more detached from reality than others. The most obvious explanation is that games are weird and sometimes assets aren't scaled properly in the rough draft. This is just the technical preview for Halo Infinite, after all, so there's a good chance that this door will be normal-sized in the final game. That said, sometimes games just have wonky over-sized environmental details; one user pointed to this Gears 5 bathroom clip as a contemporary example.

Once you get the logical explanation out of the way, door theorycrafting becomes way more fun. For example: are the Spartans in Halo Infinite of a newer, fun-size generation? Perhaps this giant door is a different kind of slip-up: it's actually a normal height, and it's actually that all the other doors are extra tiny. Was the Bazaar built with alien foot traffic in mind? I reckon the Covenant elites would appreciate this enormous door. Did developer 343 Industries enlist the help of the same carpenter that constructed Lady Dimitrescu's castle in Resident Evil Village? Now that would be a crossover. Finally, did the Bazaar builders decide to make doors way too big so that you don't need a math degree (or alternatively, several hours to spare) to fit furniture through them when moving house? We may never know for sure.

