Halo Infinite is skipping The Game Awards, but a "high level update" is coming soon

343 Industries has confirmed that Halo Infinite won't be making an appearance at The Game Awards 2020, noting that a "high level update" is coming in the next few weeks.

Commenting on Reddit's weekly discussion thread on Halo Infinite, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard explained that releasing a demo or issuing a major update for The Game Awards is out of the question due to time constraints. Jarrard says the development team is using every bit of the time allotted by the recent delay to work on the game.

"Right now we're still going through the huge cascade of implications and ramifications to the release shift and the team is heads down working through nearly every facet of the game," he says. "Full disclosure we don't have anything planned for the VGAs, but are hoping to offer at least a high level update within the next few weeks so we can kind of restart this journey together after the holidays."

We'd heard from 343 previously that the devs are using the extra time to make Halo Infinite a better game, including by adding new features. Jarrard goes on to promise continual updates on the game in the lead up to its 2021 release date.

"I know it's hard to wait, but the team is going to make the most of this extra time and we want to make sure we can put our best foot forward and commit to greater transparency and dialog on the road ahead. We'll get there and get the train going again," he says.

Here are all the upcoming Xbox Series X games we can't wait to check out.