Hades fan recreates unused gods in Supergiant’s art style

A Hades fan has recreated art of what additional Greek gods would look like if they made the cut for Supergiant's game.

Just below, you can see the first post on the Hades subreddit from u/Lazymanohelp, which was published just before the new year. This post shows what the Greek gods Hephaestus and Hera could have looked like had they made it into Supergiant's game, and each character even have their own Boon-related icons.

Just earlier today, the same fan published a follow-up piece on the Hades subreddit, showing their rendition of Apollo. He's the god of healing, archery, and medicine, among others, so there's a little crossover there with the role that Artemis fills in Hades, who is actually the twin brother of Apollo in ancient Greek mythology.

These recreations from the Hades fan on the game's subreddit are absolutely fascinating and lovingly recreated. If you're wondering whether Hades developer Supergiant could be adding additional gods and characters to their game in the future, it sounds unlikely. Back in September 2020, the developer said that they'd be taking a break from work before deciding on their next project, making it sound as though they were moving on from Hades after the 1.0 version of the game released out of early access earlier that same month.

Here at Gamesradar, we actually selected Hades as our 2020 game of the year, beating out contenders like The Last of Us 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, among others. Check out our complete game of the year 2020 writeup for why we picked Supergiant's brilliant game over everything else.

If you're still spending time with Supergiant's fantastic game, and want to see all there possibly is to uncover, head over to our guide on how to unlock Hades Erebus chambers for more.