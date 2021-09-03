The Green Knight finally has a UK release date – and it's coming to Amazon Prime

The Green Knight finally (finally!) has a UK release date – and, in a surprise move, will also be available on Amazon Prime the same day.

The Arthurian tale starring Dev Patel will now arrive on these fair shores on September 24, having previously been pulled from its August UK release date just weeks before it was set to debut. Even more frustrating was the fact that The Green Knight has been available to rent in the US since mid-August.

Variety reports that discussions regarding the film's release have been ongoing for some time, with studio A24 keen to see The Green Knight in cinemas. It came down to Entertainment Film Distributors coming on board with Amazon.

The publication also notes that some distributors feared The Green Knight could be "gone and lost forever", which would have been a dire shame considering the stellar reviews the movie has been receiving from the US. September 24 cannot come round fast enough.

The UK's box office has been slowly recovering since COVID regulation started lifting. Many distributors hope that the new Marvel movie Shang-Chi, which is only in cinemas, will help bring in ticket buyers. After that, the next major release is No Time to Die – and if the long-awaited, much-delayed James Bond movie can't bring everyone and their Dads to the cinema, then we can probably expect a few more release date delays in line with Top Gun: Maverick.

