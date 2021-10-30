Goldeneye 007 has been unbanned in Germany, sparking rumors of a re-release

Goldeneye 007 – considered by many as the greatest first-person shooter of all time – has been removed from Germany's "media harmful to young persons" list 24 years after it was first banned.

As reported by Schnittberichte (thanks, VGC ), though banned media is reportedly unbanned automatically after 25 years, it's thought that in this case, the ban was overturned at request, not as a formality.

As VGC points out, for any game to be sold in Europe, it has to pass inspectors in Germany as that's where the European Nintendo's eShop – and the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online – is based, leading many to suspect that a re-release, possibly on Switch Online, may be on the cards.

Interestingly, Blood Rayne and Blood Rayne 2 have also been removed from the same list, both of which are confirmed to be getting the remaster treatment - so make of that what you will.

If you can't wait that long to reacquaint yourself with Bond, did you know that almost every single-player stage from GoldenEye is now playable in Far Cry 5 ? Courtesy of Far Cry 5's level editor, Far Cry Arcade, 007 fan Krollywood spent about 1,400 hours working on the project. And we say "almost" every single-player stage because sadly it doesn't include the secret bonus levels that were put in as a tribute to previous Bond films.

ICYMI, two-hour footage of a canceled remaster of 007’s GoldenEye leaked online earlier this year.

A "long-play" of the canceled classic took us from the start of the Dam through to the end credits. It's thought the remaster was going to be published by Microsoft in partnership with Activision after they reached a deal with Nintendo to remaster the shooter from the original N64 version released in 1997. Sadly, the project was scrapped due to rights issues, even though it had essentially been completed and was ready to go on sale.