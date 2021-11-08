Golden Joystick Awards announce Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time shortlist

The Golden Joystick Awards is getting two special awards to mark 50 years of gaming: Best Gaming Hardware of All Time and Ultimate Game of All Time.

Voting for the two categories is now open, and you can vote right here, and is set to close at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 12.



Of course, you'll want to know what you'll be voting for and we're delighted to share with you the nominees below.



First up, here are the machines that are up for the Best Gaming Hardware of All Time.

(Image credit: Future)

There's plenty of iconic consoles and computers here, representing a wide range of gaming's past and present. Does the enduring legacy of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System get your vote? Or will the versatile PC be your pick?



And then there's the hotly contested Ultimate Game of All Time, which are...

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, these represent some of the best games that have ever been released, and we'd recommend putting some time aside to figure out which one above gets your vote.



Content Director Daniel Dawkins said:

“We assembled a diverse panel of industry luminaries to create a 20 game shortlist, considering factors such as critical reception, social impact, commercial success, legacy and influence, plus a measure of personal preference. We hope our shortlist represents the diversity and achievement of our 50-year-old industry, which - by definition - has been forced to exclude some truly exceptional games. You can find out more about the judging process on GamesRadar and we can’t wait to find out which games and hardware the public will vote as their winners.”



The Golden Joystick Awards are set to be held on November 23 and you'll be able to watch them right here on GamesRadar.

To learn more about how we put this list together, check out the background of our Ultimate Game of All Time judging panel criteria.