Godfall isn't just for PS5, check out the first PC gameplay

Godfall got a lot of attention for being one of the first games revealed for PS5, but the fantasy RPG is also coming to PC, and the PC Gaming Show shared some PC gameplay footage today.

The game is the work of Counterplay Games, notable for having some ex-Destiny 2 developers in its ranks. This is firmly in the fantasy genre though, with a particular Capcom classic acting as inspiration.

"The long-running Monster Hunter series with their diverse weapon class play-styles ranging from fast combos to more deliberate play has always drawn us together as a team," said CEO and creative director Keith Lee last year.

You can expect the game to be as much about the loot as the adventure, with third-person melee combat, plenty of enemies to smash, and glorious weapon and armor to collect as your rewards. Godfall is set in the fantasy world of Aperion, a land split up into the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire, and Spirit. "You’ll play as one of the last remnants of an exalted Knight’s Order intent on stopping the apocalypse and preserving the last vestiges of their world," continues Lee. You'll just happen to be wearing very, very shiny armor while you do it.

The game will be released later this year on PC and PS5, and published by Gearbox.

