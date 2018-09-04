God of War 3 guide: Eyes, Feathers, Horns, and Godly Possessions

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber then you're in luck, as God of War 3 Remastered was one of your free PS games for September 2018. If you enjoyed it on PS3 and want to revisit it in glorious remastering, or it completely passed you on its initial release, there's never been a better time to check it out.

As with the recent God of War, God of War 3 is chock full of collectibles to track down. Luckily, we’ve got a visual guide to the locations of all the eyes, feathers and horns you’ll need to reach full power and smack down Zeus - and the Godly Possessions that’ll enable you to go beyond that. What’s more, those who follow this guide will unlock five Trophies that are difficult to get otherwise.

As a side note, God of War 3 seems to be unusually forgiving with its power-ups; not only does it only take three “sacrifices” to boost your meters instead of five, but we found plenty of hidden chests even after we’d maxed Kratos out. So it’s possible that, even if you miss one or two of the items on this list, you can make them up later. In that case, consider this guide the fastest way to reach full power. Pick a location below to get started.

PROLOGUE

• Zeus’ Eagle

HADES, PT. 1 - THE RIVER STYX to THE THREE JUDGES

• Gorgon Eye 1

• Phoenix Feather 1

• Minotaur Horn 1

• Gorgon Eye 2

• Gorgon Eye 3

HADES, PT. 2 - THE THREE JUDGES to HADES

• Minotaur Horn 2

• Phoenix Feather 2

• Gorgon Eye 4

• Phoenix Feather 3

• Hades’ Helm

CITY OF OLYMPIA

• Minotaur Horn 3 and Gorgon Eye 5

• Helios’ Shield

• Minotaur Horn 4

PATH OF EOS

• Gorgon Eye 6

• Phoenix Feather 4

• Gorgon Eye 7

• Phoenix Feather 5

• Phoenix Feather 6

• Minotaur Horn 5

OLYMPUS

• Gorgon Eye 8

• Hermes’ Coin

• Phoenix Feather 7

• Minotaur Horn 6

• Phoenix Feather 8

• Gorgon Eye 9

POSEIDON’S CHAMBER

• Hercules’ Shoulder Guard

• Minotaur Horn 7

• Gorgon Eye 10

• Poseidon’s Conch Shell

• Phoenix Feather 9

APHRODITE’S CHAMBER

• Minotaur Horn 8

• Aphrodite’s Garter

TARTARUS

• Phoenix Feather 10

• Phoenix Feather 11

• Hephaestus’ Ring

DAEDALUS’ WORKSHOP

• Gorgon Eye 11

• Daedalus’ Schematics and Phoenix Feather 12

• Minotaur Horn 9

• Minotaur Horn 10

OLYMPUS GARDENS

• Hera’s Chalice

• Phoenix Feather 12-2

• Minotaur Horn 11

HIDDEN PASSAGEWAY AND CAVERNS

• Gorgon Eye 12

• Minotaur Horn 12

• Minotaur Horn 12-2

PROLOGUE

God of War 3’s opening battle doesn’t have much to collect, seeing as Kratos hasn’t even gone through his Mega Man-esque powering down yet. However, it’s where you’ll find the game’s very first Godly Possession, and it’s almost as easy to find as it is to overlook.

Once you’ve reached Gaia’s Heart, there’s a quick, relatively obvious puzzle that calls for you to move a giant block from one end of the room to the other. Don’t do that just yet. Instead, climb up the vines on the right side of the room.

Keep climbing up and to the right, and soon you’ll reach a ledge. Pull yourself up, and you’ll see a nest that may or may not have been where Zeus spent his early years, sheltered by Gaia against the wrath of his baby-eating father, Cronos.

Once you’re up there, you’ll notice something sparkling. Grab it, and Zeus’ Eagle is yours.

Like all Godly Possessions, Zeus’ Eagle is more than just a trinket. Once you’ve beaten the game, you can use it to grant yourself infinite Rage of Sparta, which is to say it’ll almost make you invincible. One catch, though: turning it on, as with all Godly Possessions, will shut off your ability to earn Trophies during that entire play-through.

