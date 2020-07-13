Giancarlo Esposito says Far Cry 6 will have multiple endings: "You can make a decision in regard to what happens to Anton"

A new Far Cry 6 interview with Giancarlo Esposito has revealed the game could have multiple endings.

The Breaking Bad actor also revealed more about his character in the upcoming first-person shooter, dictator Anton Castillo, alongside a few other tidbits about the game itself, including the prospect of a branching narrative.

Talking to HypeBeast, Esposito confirms that the performance required him "doing multiple takes for multiple different endgames", suggesting that Far Cry 6 will have a number of different endings with various outcomes for his character.

"The world is more complete now because you as a human being can make a decision in regard to what happens in regards to Anton Castillo. It’s a new world, and it’s a fabulous one to be in."

Esposito also admits he'd "known about Far Cry" before Ubisoft approached him about the role, but "wasn’t a gamer."

"The writer allowed me to know that he was a huge fan of Breaking Bad, which would be more worrisome if he wasn’t because I didn’t want to play Gus Fring again", explained Esposito.

"And when I heard of this particular character, in the beginning, I really thought, “Oh, a little island nation, a little African island nation that could be Latin America, that’d be a way to differentiate this character from anything I’ve played before.”

Far Cry 6 launches for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X on February 18, 2021. Stay tuned to GamesRadar for more coverage of the upcoming sequel leading up its release.

