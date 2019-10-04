Ghost Recon Breakpoint microtransactions aren't quite as bad as they were

If you sprung for one of the Premium versions of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, you've had the chance to experience the game early. And if you have dipped your toes in, you've likely noticed a few items you can only purchase using Ghost Coins (real money). So, not awesome, but Ubisoft has since removed one of the most controversial, the Time Saver bundles, from the in-game store.

Ubisoft says the Time Saver bundles were never meant to be included in Ghost Recon Breakpoint's in-game store, issuing the following response:

"We are aware that during the Early Access of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on October 1st, some Time-Savers items (Skill Point bundles, XP Boosters, parts bundles for advanced weapon upgrades) were available for purchase for a few hours in our Store but this was not our intention and was an error on our behalf.

Before they were removed, the Time Saver bundles had packs that could get you ahead in the game. For instance, you could get 60 Skill Points for 2400 Ghost Coins, which comes out at £15.99/$19.99.

The response goes on to confirm that the Time Savers have been removed from the store "for now," leaving open the possibility that they'll be re-added in the future.

The studio went on to say: "Time-Savers were not designed to grant any advantage over players choosing not to use them. Additionally, Ghost War PVP has been carefully balanced to ensure that no matter your experience as a player, no one has a critical advantage based on their progression."

Reddit user Blinkk8704 first flagged the alarming number of microtransactions littering the in-game store, prompting a discussion of over 1,100 comments at the time of this writing. You can rightfully assume comments are overwhelmingly critical of Ubisoft and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Keep an eye on our Ghost Recon Breakpoint review-in-progress to see what we make of the shooter's first days in the wild.

Here's everything you need to know about in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide.