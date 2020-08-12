Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Upgrade gets you a documentary, a new horse, and more

Ghost of Tsushima now has a Digital Deluxe Upgrade, which includes access to a 45-minute documentary as well as some in-game goodies you didn't know you were missing.

While Ghost of Tsushima has been available since July 17, if you bought the standard edition and then decided you wanted the extra stuff in the Digital Deluxe edition, you were out of luck (unless you didn't mind buying the whole game over again). The new option added to the PlayStation Store today lets you upgrade your standard edition for $10.99, which means you'll be fined an extra dollar for waffling on which edition you want.

Sony released a brief teaser of the documentary, which includes interviews with Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox, Sony Interactive Entertainment exec Shuhei Yoshida, and University of Tokyo professor of historiography Dr. Kazuto Hongo. According to University of Tokyo's website , Hongo specializes in Japanese medieval history, so he should have a lot to say about the way Ghost of Tsushima depicts 1200s Japan.

Learn more about the history and development of #GhostofTsushima with a roughly 45-minute documentary included in the just-released Digital Deluxe Upgrade: https://t.co/ZmnSUlyKZb pic.twitter.com/CfIA6QY9cjAugust 12, 2020

The Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe upgrade also includes a digital mini art book curated by Dark Horse and a samurai theme for your PS4 dashboard. The in-game rewards are a bonus technique point, the Charm of Hachiman's Favor, and the Hero of Tsushima Skin set. The latter includes a special horse, though you'll need to start a new game to choose it if you've already passed the point where you selected a samurai steed.