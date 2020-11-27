Ghost-Maker is on the hunt for Clownhunter and Harley Quinn in Batman #104 preview

DC has released a preview of interior pages for Batman #104 from writer James Tynion IV and artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki, in which the Dark Knight runs up against mysterious new Gotham vigilante Ghost-Maker, with the lives of two fan-favorite characters in the balance.

In the preview pages, Barbara Gordon returns to her Oracle role, offering communication and tactical advice to Batman and his allies, including multiple Batgirls – Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain.

(Image credit: DC)

They're working against the clock as Ghost-Maker tries to take down Clownhunter and Harley Quinn.

"Ghost-Maker is living up to his spectral name as Batman scours Gotham City for any trace of him," reads DC's solicitation for Batman #104. "But this deadly new vigilante is going to prove a bloody point to the Dark Knight by murdering both Clownhunter and Harley Quinn. That is, unless they kill each other first!"

Ghost-Maker appeared in the wake of 'The Joker War' as a violent, sword-wielding vigilante from Batman's past. While their true identity remains unrevealed, Ghost-Maker has made a bloody mark on Gotham already, fighting the clown-like Grinners, and more. As the solicitation states, Ghost-Maker is now ready to takedown bigger game, including Harley Quinn and the brutal young vigilante Clownhunter, who began his crimefighting career in 'Joker War.'

'The Joker War' concluded in Batman #100, drastically altering Batman's status quo, and changing his operating tactics in Gotham City. In the wake of the story, Batman has reorganized his operation with new allies and new jobs for longtime Gotham heroes.

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

Maybe Ghost-Maker will some day be depicted on the big screen. Until then check out our countdown on the comic book stories that may have inspired the upcoming The Batman.